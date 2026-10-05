US Marine’s arrest over Okinawa killing sparks protests across Japan

A US Marine has been arrested on suspicion of killing and robbing a woman in Okinawa, sparking protests and renewed anger over the American military presence on the Japanese island.

Okinawa police arrested Devin Jacob Ballard, 20, who is stationed at Futenma Air Station, on suspicion of strangling 39-year-old Anna Yagi at a hotel in Naha early Saturday and stealing her belongings.

Ballard has denied the allegations, according to Japanese media. Security footage reportedly showed a man entering the hotel with Yagi before leaving alone.

Ballard was arrested later Saturday after an officer spotted him in Okinawa City.

About 160 people protested in Naha on Sunday, with one sign declaring: “We’ve had enough of this!”

Newly elected Okinawa Gov. Genta Koja condemned the alleged killing and demanded stronger measures from US officials.

“The case deals a major shock and adds fear to the Okinawans who have already been forced to live next to U.S. bases. It is absolutely unforgivable and we are outraged,” Koja said.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also condemned the incident and called for full US cooperation.

Okinawa hosts about 70 percent of US military facilities in Japan and has a long history of protests over crimes involving American service members.

Japanese prosecutors are examining the case to determine whether to file formal charges.