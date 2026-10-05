Italy’s Meloni targets AI deepfakes with bid to trademark her voice

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has taken an aim on AI deepfakes and voice clones by applying to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

The EU application will eventually trademark her voice and ultimately protect herself against AI-generated deepfakes as shown by records on Monday.

Giorgia Meloni submitted an application on the EUIPO website, dated October 5 and confirmed by her office, to trademark a phrase. The application includes a four-second audio recording of Meloni repeating the phrase "I am Giorgia Meloni" twice in Italian.

The phrase echoes her famous 2019 political rally declaration and serves as the title of her 2021 autobiography, "Io sono Giorgia" ("I am Giorgia"), which was also adapted into a disco track.

Meloni’s pictures have been subjected to online manipulation, such as deepfakes and obscene pictures widely circulating on social media platforms. The Italian PM has always resisted such nefarious activities aimed at spreading falsehood and malign her reputation. On several occasions, she urged the users not to share such objections without prior verification.

In 2024, she launched a civil action against a man belonging to Sardinia who was accused of creating and sharing Meloni’s deepfakes by using her face. The case is still pending in Italian court.

Speaking about the application, it is still under process and examination. If this application is approved, it would create legal roadblock for those who seek to replicate it.