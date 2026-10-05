WhatsApp login block: Update your OS or lose access

WhatsApp has begun turning away logins from phones running outdated software. Affected users now see a screen telling them to update their operating system before they can get back into their account.

The change is a server-side update, so it does not depend on which version of WhatsApp is installed. It is reaching specific users on both Android and iOS, and the company has not said which OS versions trigger the block.

What do users see when WhatsApp blocks a login?

According to WABetaInfo, the new screen asks users to go into device settings and install the newest available update. Once it's done, they can log back into WhatsApp. If people don't know which version they have, the new screen offers instructions on how to find out.

There is no option to bypass this process. Without the update installed, the account remains locked.

The new prompt instructs the user to go to device settings and download the latest update. After doing this, the user can log back into WhatsApp. In case one does not know what version he or she is using, the prompt also includes instructions on how to check it.

There is no option to bypass this step. As long as the update has not been downloaded, one will be unable to access the account.

Attackers search for vulnerabilities in the outdated versions of the operating system to inject the malware. Using an infected device, they can steal the data before it gets encrypted by WhatsApp.

Encryption only provides protection while messages travel through the network.

In Android beta 2.26.35.1, WhatsApp began testing a warning on the linked devices screen for people using unofficial WhatsApp Web clients. That came after the company notified around 200 users in Italy whose devices were compromised through a fake version of the app.

WhatsApp has also worked on a scam alert feature that detects suspicious messages on the device and on restricted chats that limit certain conversations to the primary device.