Prince William certain Meghan Markle ‘will not even last six months’ in UK

Prince William is not fazed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK return.



The Prince of Wales, who is not on speaking terms with the Duke of Sussex for the past two years, does not want to be emotionally blackmailed into welcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the Royal fold.



The insider says: “William doesn’t believe they’ll even last another six months. He’s counting on them giving up and moving back to America as soon as they realise they can’t just bulldoze their way into getting everything they want.

“He’s staying out of this security battle because he knows anything he does will be used against him by Harry, so he’s giving that a wide berth and counting on the powers that be to do the right thing,” they note.

“It’s very hard for William to watch his father being so soft on them. He truly cannot understand why Charles is giving them so much latitude after everything that’s happened,” the source says.