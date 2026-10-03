Prince Harry’s Sandringham flight takes centre stage following Andrew move

Prince Harry’s military flight incident drew attention once again.

During his military training, Prince Harry broke no-fly rule over King Charles’ Sandringham estate, where now King’s younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lives, as per Radar Online.

The Duke of Sussex mentioned in his memoir, Spare, that his father found him in the middle of military training and appreciated his hard work, "He found me in the marshes, on a quad bike, talking to a Typhoon some miles off. While I waited for the Typhoon to appear in the sky overhead, we had a quick chat."

Harry wrote further that "He said he could see how good I was getting at this new job."

Adding, "Above all, he could see how hard I was working at it, and that delighted him."

He also noted that King Charles “loved” watching fighter jets roar overhead at "ungodly speeds."

Noting, "I mentioned that the good citizens of Wolferton didn't share his enthusiasm. A 10,000-kilo jet roaring just over their tiled roofs didn't exactly cause jubilation. RAF Marham had received dozens of complaints. Sandringham was supposed to be a no-fly zone. All complaints were told, 'Such is war.'"

"Yes, yes, darling boy, back to work," Harry's father responded at the time.

However, restrictions on airspace around Sandringham were more tightly regulated in December 2021, limiting aircraft from flying below 2,000 feet.

This returns to the spotlight after Andrew shifted to Marsh Farm residence on the estate and left his Royal Lodge in Windsor.