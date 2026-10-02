Princess Eugenie and husband criticised over Meghan book sale listing

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have been criticized on social media after a first-edition copy of Meghan Markle’s children’s book “The Bench”, bearing a personal inscription to the couple was listed on eBay.

The listing offered the Duchess of Sussex’s book for £19,999.99 or best offer.

Photographs accompanying the advertisement showed a handwritten message addressed to “Eug & Jack” that referenced the special bond between father and son, noted that the original poem was written at Frogmore, and expressed the hope that Eugenie would experience the same love there with her family.

It was signed “All love, Meghan” and dated 2021.

The seller ended the listing on Friday, saying the item was no longer available.

Social media users quickly linked the appearance of the volume to suggestions that the gift had not been valued.

One widely shared post stated: “So, remember Meghan’s book? Of course she gave Eugenie a signed copy too, with a lovely personal message in that perfect calligraphy. Shame she either binned it or flogged it on eBay. Some treasures clearly aren’t appreciated by everyone.”