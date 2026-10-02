Prince William and Kate Middleton make changes to social media profiles
The Prince and Princess of Wales updated their profile pictures on Instagram, X and YouTube
Published October 02, 2026
Prince William and Kate Middleton have updated their social media profile pictures.
The Prince and Princess of Wales used two different photos for their Instagram, YouTube and X profiles.
The photo used on Instagram and YouTube was previously shared during Valentine’s Day in black-and-white on their account. It was taken by photographer Josh Shinner.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have more than 17 million followers on their Instagram account.
The future king and queen are followed by 2.8 million people on X and have 785k subscribers on YouTube.
At The News Digital, our editors combine entertainment savvy with global reporting expertise. Expect authoritative coverage of royals, Hollywood, and trending topics, plus clear, reliable updates across science, politics, sports, and business. We keep it accurate, timely, and easy to understand, so you can stay ahead.
Share this story:Make us preferred on Google
-
Prince Harry’s Sandringham flight takes centre stage following Andrew move
-
Meghan Markle shocking tell-all interview plan exposed: 'Wants to speak out again'
-
How Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle's emotional plea?
-
'Very delicate situation': Prince William issued strong warning over his brutal plan about Harry, Meghan Markle
-
'Horrified' Princess Eugenie reaches out to Meghan Markle with apology
-
Meghan Markle finally sends heartfelt message to Kate Middleton, Prince William?
-
Prince William sees Meghan Markle, Harry's return to US as 'inevitable'
-
'Sympathetic' Prince Harry holds Meghan Markle's hand as Duchess fears worst