Prince William and Kate Middleton make changes to social media profiles

Prince William and Kate Middleton have updated their social media profile pictures.

The Prince and Princess of Wales used two different photos for their Instagram, YouTube and X profiles.

The photo used on Instagram and YouTube was previously shared during Valentine’s Day in black-and-white on their account. It was taken by photographer Josh Shinner.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have more than 17 million followers on their Instagram account.

The future king and queen are followed by 2.8 million people on X and have 785k subscribers on YouTube.



