Prince William and Kate Middleton make changes to social media profiles

The Prince and Princess of Wales updated their profile pictures on Instagram, X and YouTube

By The News Digital
Published October 02, 2026
Prince William and Kate Middleton make changes to social media profiles
Prince William and Kate Middleton make changes to social media profiles 

Prince William and Kate Middleton have updated their social media profile pictures.

The Prince and Princess of Wales used two different photos for their Instagram, YouTube and X profiles.

The photo used on Instagram and YouTube was previously shared during Valentine’s Day in black-and-white on their account. It was taken by photographer Josh Shinner.

Prince William and Kate Middleton make changes to social media profiles

The Prince and Princess of Wales have more than 17 million followers on their Instagram account. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton make changes to social media profiles

The future king and queen are followed by 2.8 million people on X and have 785k subscribers on YouTube.


The News Digital
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