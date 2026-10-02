Prince Harry becomes more 'sympathetic' toward Meghan over major reason

Meghan Markle is very ‘disappointed’ right now and ‘fearing the worst’

Prince Harry has become more ‘sympathetic’ toward his wife Meghan Markle after they returned to Britain in July, it has been claimed by the insiders.

Speaking to the Heat World, the royal sources have claimed that Meghan and Harry’s final royal bridge may have been pulled up as Princess Eugenie has distanced herself from the royal couple.

The outlet reported Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice have significantly cooled their once-close relationship with Harry and Meghan, with reports claiming the York sisters are now ‘not in touch’ with them at all.

This has left Meghan Markle very ‘disappointed’ right now and she is ‘fearing the worst.’

The close confidant said, “The majority of the people in London’s high society set are team William so Eugenie certainly won’t be doing herself or Jack any favours is she’s seen as being team Sussex.”

“This really should not come as a shock to Harry and Meghan, they know how tricky this all is, but it’s still very hard to accept that Eugenie could go so cold on them,’ the royal source said.

Meanwhile, the situation has also left Prince Harry upsetting and worried.

The source said, “There’s no denying it’s upsetting for Harry and he’s also very sympathetic to Meghan, who’s feeling pretty lonely and isolated, so not having Eugenie there to guide her through this is hitting her hard.”

Meghan is ‘very disappointed right now and fearing the worst’, the insider further said.