Meghan Markle warned about 'more challenging' life in Britain

Prince Harry's father King Charles is still receiving cancer treatment

A royal expert has warned Meghan Markle that life in Britain could be 'more challenging' for the Duchess as she has moved to UK with her husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet.

According to Daily Star, royal expert Roya Nikkhah believes Meghan will find the move back more "challenging" than her husband Harry.

Speaking on Times Radio regarding why they moved back, the expert stated: "I think the jury is out on that. I mean, my sense and my feeling is I do really feel that Harry wants to spend as much time as he can with his father. His father is still receiving cancer treatment.”

She added, "That said, as far as I'm aware, he hasn't seen his father since he's been back in the UK. I think there's probably an issue of Harry feels quite strongly he feels he can be more effective here over the next year in the run-up to the games (Invictus Games) in Birmingham.

“I think as well he desperately wants his children to know their family a bit more, both the King and the Spencer side of the family."

However, Meghan, the expert said: "I think it's going to be more challenging for Meghan in terms of what she does here in the UK. It always was quite hard for her. She didn't love it and I think it'll be tricky."