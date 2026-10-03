'Horrified' Princess Eugenie reaches out to Meghan Markle with apology

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are ‘not in touch’ with Meghan and Harry at all

Princess Eugenie has reached out to Meghan Markle personally and extended an apology for a major reason, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has revealed in his substack that Eugenie personally contacted Meghan after a copy of Duchess 2021 children’s book, The Bench — personally gifted to Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank — mysteriously appeared on eBay with a staggering £20,000 asking price.

The first-edition copy given to Eugenie and Jack contains a handwritten inscription addressed to “Eug & Jack,” celebrating the father-son bond and referencing Frogmore Cottage.

The inscription reads, “Celebrating the special bond between father and son. I wrote this poem at Frogmore — I hope that Eug, you witness the same love there with your guys.

“All love, Meghan.”

Meghan has said it began as a poem she wrote for Prince Harry on his first Father’s Day after the birth of their son, Archie.

Now, following the development, the source has told the Naughty But Nice, “Eugenie called Meghan herself. She was horrified the book had somehow ended up for sale and made it absolutely clear she would never knowingly sell a personal gift from Meghan.”

The fresh claims came amid reports Eugenie and Beatrice, who were once very close to Meghan and Harry, in a surprise U-turn, they are now said to have significantly cooled off their once-close relationship with the Duke and Duchess.