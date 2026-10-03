Meghan Markle finally sends heartfelt message to Kate Middleton, Prince William?

'Meghan Markle is eager for them to start being welcomed back in royal circles'

Meghan Markle has finally agreed on her and Prince Harry’s meeting with his estranged brother William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The royal insiders have told this to Heat World saying that Meghan and Harry feel “it’s time for a new summit with William and Kate.”

The development has come days after release of Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer’s bombshell memoir.

The royal insiders have told the outlet that Harry and Meghan are almost using the drama to their advantage, adding they want to meet up with his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The close confidant said, “Harry and Meghan feel it’s time for a new summit with William and Kate – and that with all four of them in a room, they could start a very productive and healing conversation.

“Now that Earl Spencer’s book has drawn attention to the family’s apparent failings in very sensitive matters, Harry and Meghan feel vindicated and think that it surely must be time for the Waleses to take them more seriously.”

Meghan and Harry, the insiders said, believe that – now they’re back on British soil and showing the Firm they’re serious about doing good with their charity work.

“They’re entitled to have a foot back in the door. The truth is, Harry really wants to see his brother and make peace with him, while Meghan is eager for them to start being welcomed back in royal circles.”