Prince William sees Meghan Markle, Harry's return to US as 'inevitable'

"They can't leave soon enough.”

The royal insiders have claimed that Prince William, who is not happy with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry move back to Britain, sees their return to the US as 'inevitable.'

This has been claimed by the royal sources while speaking to the Closer amid Meghan and Harry’s security battle in UK.

The royal couple have shockingly been confiding in friends that if police protection wasn’t granted, they could look to moving back to the US.

Amid this, the palace sources have claimed, “William doesn’t believe they’ll even last another six months. He’s counting on them giving up and moving back to America as soon as they realise they can’t just bulldoze their way into getting everything they want.”

The close confidant added Prince William stays out of Harry’s security battle because he knows anything he does will be used against him by his brother.

“So he’s giving that a wide berth and counting on the powers that be to do the right thing,” the source said.

The Prince of Wales has his own cutting five-word view on Harry and Meghan, the source said: “They can't leave soon enough.”

Royal expert Tom Sykes claims in his substack that so far, William has kept a dignified silence but his close sources says he appears ‘dismayed’ and unsurprised by his brother’s actions.