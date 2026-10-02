‘Strongest when we are connected’ King Charles’ message ahead of autumn tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s autumn tour plans took centre stage.

On Friday, October 2, the royal family’s official Instagram handle shared new details of the King and Queen’s upcoming tour, during which they will visit Bahamas, Guyana, and Antigua and Barbuda.

The post noted, "The Commonwealth family is strongest when we are connected, through friendship."

During Bahamas visit, “The King will celebrate Bahamian culture and the leaders of tomorrow with: a traditional Junkanoo on Bay Street, a Youth Rally at Clifford Park, a visit to The Bahamas Defence Force Coral Harbour Base.”

It also highlighted, “Marking 60 years of friendship between the UK and Guyana, The King will: attend a State Reception at State House, visit the Global Biodiversity Alliance Conference, hear about Georgetown's Seawall mangrove restoration project.”

“As Head of the Commonwealth, The King will open CHOGM 2026 and join celebrations marking Antigua and Barbuda's 45th anniversary of Independence. Highlights include: a speech at the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, meeting young leaders and innovators from across the Commonwealth, independence celebrations at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium,” the post concluded.

However, the caption read, “Further details of The King and Queen’s Autumn Tour to The Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda have been released.”

“Keep an eye on The Royal Family channels and http://Royal.uk for more on Their Majesties’ tour,” it added further.

It is pertinent to mention here that the autumn tour will take place from October 27 to Nov 4.