King Charles unlikely to offer an apology for slavery

King Charles is unlikely to offer an official apology or financial reparations to Commonwealth nations for Britain's role in the historic transatlantic slave trade, GB News reported after Buckingham Palace released details of his visit to the Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda.

The news outlet reported that the UK Government's position is understood not to have changed ahead of His Majesty's high-profile visit to the Caribbean later this month, including a Realm Visit to the Visit to the Bahamas, where campaigners have warned him "not to come empty-handed".

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace said King Charles will not shy away from "the darkest days of our past" over Britain's involvement in the transatlantic slave trade when he tours the Caribbean later this month.

Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will visit the Bahamas and Guyana, before ‌heading to Antigua and Barbuda where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which is being held from November 1-4 this year.

The British government has ruled out paying any reparations though Charles, who remains ⁠the head of state of a number of Caribbean nations including both the Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda, has previously expressed his sorrow about slavery.