'Sympathetic' Prince Harry holds Meghan Markle's hand as Duchess fears worst

Meghan Markle is feeling pretty lonely and isolated

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted in the public on Thursday for the first time since their return to Britain.

According to a report by the Sun, the royal couple enjoyed lunch at a cosy Cotswolds pub called The Falkland Arms.

The photos show Harry and Meghan holding hands as they stepped out together.

The sources revealed that inside the pub, Meghan dined on a £18.25 portion of gluten-free beer-battered haddock and chips with mushy peas and tartare sauce.

Harry chose a £17.95 chicken, ham and leek pie with seasonal greens, creamy mashed potatoes and gravy.

Meghan and Harry’s latest outing comes amid claims the Duke has become more ‘sympathetic’ toward his wife after they returned to Britain in July.

Speaking to the Heat World, the royal sources have claimed that Meghan and Harry’s final royal bridge may have been pulled up as Princess Eugenie has distanced herself from the royal couple.

This has left Meghan Markle very ‘disappointed’ right now and she is ‘fearing the worst.’

The close confidant said, “The majority of the people in London’s high society set are team William so Eugenie certainly won’t be doing herself or Jack any favours is she’s seen as being team Sussex.”

The source said, “There’s no denying it’s upsetting for Harry and he’s also very sympathetic to Meghan, who’s feeling pretty lonely and isolated, so not having Eugenie there to guide her through this is hitting her hard.”