How Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle's emotional plea?

Prince William and Kate have 'absolutely no desire' to get involved with Harry and Meghan

The royal sources have revealed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William’s reaction after Meghan and Harry shared their desire of meeting with the royal couple.

The insiders have told the Heat World, “William and Catherine have absolutely no desire to get involved with Harry and Meghan, and believe no good can come from engaging with them.”

The close confidant tells the outlet, Kate and William are most suspicious about how much the Duke and Duchess really knew about what was inside Earl Spencer’s book.

Meghan and Harry recently spent time with their uncle Earl Spencer at his own home, and “William doesn’t believe that the memoir wasn’t mentioned”, the insider said.

“If they did know about it, it’s going to drive William and Harry even further apart. It’s caused the King so much frustration and pain, at a time when his health is a serious issue.”

The sources have revealed Kate and William’s true feelings after Meghan agreed on her and Prince Harry’s meeting with his estranged brother and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The royal insiders have said that Meghan and Harry feel, “it’s time for a new summit with William and Kate.”

Also, the sources have claimed Meghan is eager for them to start being welcomed back in royal circles.