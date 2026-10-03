'Very delicate situation': Prince William issued strong warning over his brutal plan about Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William plans to ‘continue avoiding them at all costs’

Prince William has been issued a stark warning as the Prince of Wales continues avoiding his estranged brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle at all costs.

The Closer, citing the royal insiders, has revealed William’s plan as Harry wants to reconcile with royal family.

William plans to ‘continue avoiding them at all costs’ and has ‘no intention’ of accepting any olive branches that may be extended to him whatsoever, the sources said.

The close insiders further said, “As far as he’s concerned nothing is forgiven and it’s not likely it ever will be, because he doesn’t see them changing their ways. In his view, they are just as self-serving and manipulative as they’ve always been.”

William maintains Harry is proving yet again that “he’s completely disloyal and should be exiled.”

However, the insiders have warned William that as his father King Charles continues to walk a tight rope between his role as a father and grandfather and his responsibilities as the King, the Prince of Wales could be facing a ‘very delicate situation’ ahead and ‘may risk shattering his own bond’ with his father.

“Ultimately it [Harry and Meghan’s future in the UK] is up to the King and he’s simply not yet willing to drop the hammer”, the close confidant said and added, “William is having to walk a fine line or risk getting in his father’s bad books, himself, but he’s not letting this go.”