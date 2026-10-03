Meghan Markle shocking tell-all interview plan exposed: 'Wants to speak out again'

Prince Harry does not want Meghan Markle to feel silenced – “he wants her to speak out.”

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a tell-all interview with the support of her husband Prince Harry as the Duchess wants to speak out again.

Meghan’s plan has been revealed days after Princess Diana’s brother released bombshell memoir, wherein he made shocking claims about King Charles.

Speaking to the Closer, the insiders have claimed Meghan thinks “it's time for her to speak out again. She wants a Diana moment – in the same way that she shocked everyone with her Panorama interview.”

Regarding Prince Harry’s support, the source goes on, “Some of the Sussexes' PR team are worried about the backlash they could receive, but Harry seems to be up for it.”

Harry remembers what his mother had to go through when she felt she was ‘being gagged by the royal family, and that's not what Harry wants for Meghan.”

The Duke does not want Meghan to feel silenced – “he wants her to speak out.”

Moreover, as for Meghan, the source says Meghan is hopeful this interview can win the British public over.

“Meghan is doing her best to make this UK move work, but she already feels as though the public have been given the wrong narrative,” the insider said.

“She's not afraid to speak her mind and tell the world how Kate and William have made them feel. She hopes that it can be a teachable moment for other women, so they can speak their minds like she has.”