Harry Styles brings late Liam Payne’s parents to tears as he pays tribute to One Direction during his final Wembley gig
Harry Styles wrapped up his historic 12-night Wembley Stadium residency on Saturday
Harry Styles paid an emotional tribute to One Direction as he brought his record-breaking 12-night Wembley Stadium residency to a close on Saturday, with Liam Payne's parents watching with pride from the crowd.
The singer first found fame as a member of One Direction after the band was formed on The X Factor in 2010, where they finished in third place.
The group went on to become one of the biggest pop acts in history, selling more than 70 million records worldwide and embarking on sold-out stadium tours before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2016.
Tragically, one of their band mates, Liam, died in October 2024 at the age of 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of his room at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
During Harry's final Wembley show, fans were moved to spot Liam's parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, alongside his sister Ruth, and his young nephew in the audience.
As the concert drew to a close, the singer took a moment to thank the band that launched his career.
Speaking to the sold-out crowd, he said, “I wouldn't be here tonight without four friends of mine. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Zayn, and my dear friend, Liam!”
Also, during the night, Harry's sister Gemma came on stage for a sweet congratulatory speech.
“I'm proud of who you are, and who you allow other people to be,” she gushed.
Harry has been celebrating the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, with a huge world tour and his 12-night run in London made history as the longest-ever Wembley residency by a solo artist.
Throughout the entire residency, Harry Styles was joined by country music legend Shania Twain, who served as the support act.
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