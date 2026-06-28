Argentina puts on alert over next match with successful underdog team
Argentina's head coach admits the next match with this team will be a tough one
Cape Verde, an island nation of no less than 550,000 people in the central Atlantic Ocean, has a dream launch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The national team became the smallest nation ever to enter the men's World Cup’s knockout stage.
And Argentina - who will face off against Cape Verde in the Round of 32 - its head coach Lionel Scaloni is taking heed.
"Cape Verde didn't surprise me, because it's a good team," he said after Lionel Messi’s team beat Jordan 3-1 on Saturday.
The coach continued, "It's a tough opponent, one that already made things difficult for Spain, one of the favorites, as well as for Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. It's a fast team with quality."
Though Argentina has dominated the matches they have played and boasts world-class talent, Guiliano Simeone, the Argentinian winger, said his team is not underestimating maverick Cape Verde.
"We always focus on ourselves, any opponent is tough,” he said, adding, "We have to try to do maximum damage to the opponent with our best weapons."
Argentina will face off against Cape Verde on July 3.
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