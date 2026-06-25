Iran issues stark warning against crossing Strait of Hormuz without authorisation

The Iran Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) has reportedly issued a warning against any crossings of the Strait of Hormuz without authorisation, criticizing a new route through the waterway and labeling unsanctioned transit as highly dangerous.

Concerning the future of the strait, a significant route for energy shipments that was fully disrupted by Iran during the past conflicts with the United States, the waterway remains a crucial bone of contention in ongoing negotiations.

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On Thursday, the Revolutionary Guards said: “The only authorized route for passage through the Strait of Hormuz is the route announced by the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

This warning comes after a Liberian oil tanker made its way out of the strait ideal, choosing a route deal for a maritime push that stays close to territorial waters.

“Tehran says even after the parties [the US and Iran] reach a final agreement, Iran is not going to give up on this leverage in any way and there will be Iranian control over there.”

The Strait of Hormuz is a connecting waterway between Iran and Oman through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas transits.

The only route authorized by Iran extends along a passageway that follows the country’s coast. A Memorandum of Understanding signed last week by Tehran and Washington to prolong their ceasefire stipulates that commercial ships may transit the strait free of charge for the next two months.

Iran and the US are in peace negotiations to halt the war. However, it is uncertain what arrangements will be in place after that period. It is pertinent to mention here that Oman and Iran announced that they would study the costs to be charged related to the management of the strait.