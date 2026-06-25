Drew Barrymore reveals secret behind decades-long friendship with Cameron Diaz

Drew Barrymore has nothing but love for her longtime pal Cameron Diaz.

​The 51-year-old actress and talk show host took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a heartfelt confession about her bond with Cameron.

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​In the candid post, Drew shared three snaps with Cameron with text over it sharing rare insight into their friendship that dates back to their teenage days.

On the first slide, Drew expressed her love for Cameron and revealed, "Cameron and I have been best friends since we were teenagers."

​In the second slide, featuring Drew and Cameron's sweet selfie, as they beamed smiles, Drew wrote, "She's been there for me in good and bad times."

​On the third slide, which showed another selfie of the duo while lying on a bed, Drew mentioned, "That's my why."

​Drew added in the caption, "Hey @camerondiaz, I love you."

​She also encouraged her followers to show love to their loved ones and she noted in the caption, "Who has been there for you? Let’s show people the love they deserve!!"

​Drew once talked about her decades-long friendship in an Instagram Live back in 2021, revealing they became friends when she was 14 and Cameron was 16.

​"I was working at a coffee house and she was a junior model," Drew recalled at the time. "She's still my bestie and sistie—sistie? That's a new word. It's Cameron Diaz. We're here to talk and we have things to talk about!"

​"Cameron and I tend to text each other while we're getting ready for things.

We send each other videos of ourselves from our closets of us getting dressed, dancing around and sharing information," Drew shared. "That's our form of communication."