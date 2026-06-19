Moon dust may hold evidence of alien civilization, scientists suggest

A new research study has revealed a new source that could harbour the secrets of Ancient civilizations .

According to researchers, the pulverised technology from collapsed alien civilizations could be found across the solar system, including on the Moon.

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This study was led by astrophysicist Dr. Brian Lacki proposes a shift in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, moving from looking for "active" signals, such as radio waves to finding "passive" technological remnants.

Three types of passive alien technology signs

Dr Lacki proposed three types regarding the signs of passive alien technology. The first type is occulter, a space object placed in orbit to block light from stars which create an artificial and unnatural-looking eclipse.

The second type is “glinter” which is a massive lens designed to redirect or concentrate starlight. Diffuser is the simplest type of alien technology, known for scattering light in a specific and distinctive way. This could be used for calibration or scientific study, similar to the retroreflectors humans have left on the Moon.

As per the researcher, by spotting these remnants, one can find the evidence of alien technology.

The study also highlights the importance of finding microscopic evidence such as “technograins,” the microscopic dust particles of advanced technology like a Dyson Sphere.

Alien technograins could be pushed by solar winds throughout the galaxy.

As our solar system travels through space, our planets and moons act as cosmic "dust collectors.” So if we were to sift through the lunar dust, we might find alien dust.