Lyrid meteor shower 2026: Peak dates and best viewing times

Astronomy enthusiasts are gearing up for one of the year's most historic celestial events as the Lyrid meteor shower prepares to peak up in the early hours of April 22. With a history traced back over 2,700 years, the Lyrids offer a unique blend of scientific wonder and ancient history.

The shower runs from April 16-25, and the best viewing window is the predawn hours of Wednesday, April 22. 2026 is a lucky year for observers because the moon will set shortly after midnight, providing the dark skies necessary to spot the medium-brightness streaks.

Advertisement

The meteors will appear to originate from the constellation Lyra, near the bright star Vega in the northeast.

According to experts, it is best to look away from the radiant point to catch meteors with the longest and most dramatic tails.

For those unversed, the Lyrids are composed of comet crumbs from Comet Thatcher, a long-period comet. As Earth passes through this debris trail, the particles collide with our atmosphere at high speeds.

NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke describes the Lyrids as hitting Earth at an angle, comparing the impact to hitting the left front fender of a car.

The Lyrids are among the most-recorded meteor showers in human history. It was first recorded by Chinese astronomers in 687 B.C. Later, the shower was described in Korean chronicles as “many stars flying from the northeast.”

On the other hand, residents in Virginia mistook the prolific shower for a fire alarm, describing the sky as filled with skyrockets.

You don’t need a telescope or binoculars to enjoy the Lyrids. To get the best experience, get as far away from city lights as possible; it takes about 30 minutes for your eyes to fully adjust to the dark. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or a casual observer, the 2026 Lyrids promise a spectacular link to our ancient past.