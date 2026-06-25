Four powerful earthquakes strike three continents within hours: Scientific link or coincidence?

A series of powerful seismic events occurred across the three significant continents, including South America, North America and Asia on June 24-25, 2026.

In North America, California was struck with a 5.6 magnitude earthquake. As a result of seismic activity, thousands lost power in Mendocino County, sending items plunging off store shelves. According to officials, some injuries were reported.

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In Asia, Japan experienced a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake off the northern coast on Thursday, upgraded from an initial reading of 6.9, as reported by Japan’s Meteorological Agency. The tremor was reported to have a depth of about 50 kilometers. Fortunately, no reports of injuries and deaths were received, according to the government spokesperson Minoru Kihara.

Then comes the two extremely powerful yet deadly earthquakes which hit Venezuela, the country in South America. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit approximately 160 km west of Caracas, followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor.

Consequently, at least 32 people have been killed and 700 injured when dozens of buildings razed to the ground. The worrisome thing is that USGC predicted that death could reach 10,000 and in the worst-case scenario to 100,000.

While the timing of these events has led to public speculation regarding a "hidden scientific connection" or a cascading effect through the “Ring of Fire.”

The experts have dismissed the link between these quakes, calling them independent events. While earthquakes in different parts of the world are usually unrelated because they occur on separate fault systems, it's uncommon to see this many major seismic events unfold in such a short window.

Venezuela is located on the complex boundary between the Caribbean and South American plates. This region is characterized by strike-slip faulting where tectonic plates slide laterally past one another.

On the other hand, Japan is situated along the "Ring of Fire," by subduction zones where the Pacific plate descends beneath adjacent plates, a process that frequently generates high-magnitude seismic activity.

Speaking about California, the earthquake is linked with the San Andreas Fault stress that hit 1,000-year high in previous weeks as reported by research study led by the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Scientist Liliane Burkhard said that "the region may be capable of a large through-going rupture involving both fault systems.”

Some other experts have called these events “coincidence” as seismologists believe that earthquakes can occur “as a coincidental temporal cluster rather than a direct, causal chain reaction.” so they are not physically connected.

The news of earthquakes occurring in temporal proximity took the internet by storm, sparking various theories. One user wrote, “The coming of Christ is very close.”

Another wrote, “They are all related. The earth's crust is a single phenomenon and we have proven it mathematically, but have restricted proof publication for very obvious reasons.”

The third commented, ”Maybe I’m wrong about Haley’s Comet coming back in 2064 and pummeling Earth; maybe the core just gets super hot and we just explode.”

“It happens. Sometimes coincidental. Sometimes it's remote seismic triggering. Like the 2004 Sumatra-Andaman Earthquake (M9.1), released so much energy that its passing seismic waves triggered micro-earthquakes and deep tectonic tremors in Alaska and California within minutes,” Another one wrote.