Mysterious interstellar comet passing our solar system may be 12 billion years old, scientists say

Astronomers studying the intriguing comet 3I/ATLAS on Monday said that this visitor is incredibly ancient, potentially nearly three times older than our solar system-having formed an estimated 10 to 12 billion years ago in a primitive planetary system and is unlike anything ever seen in our Milky Way.

The comet 3I/Atlas is just the third visitor beyond our solar system that humanity has ever observed. Scientists saw it as a historic opportunity to study something originating from a parallel universe. It was observed in July last year and sparked widespread excitement online.

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According to a Harvard researcher, it could be an alien spacecraft; however, the world's most high-powered telescopes are now uncovering more about the unique comet.

It has been observed that new research is based on the comet’s ratio of chemical elements called isotopes, detected by the James Webb Space Telescope. The study further discovered that these measurements “reveal an elemental composition unlike any solar system body.”

The official data from the James Webb Space Telescope showed that 3I/Atlas has 10 times more deuterium-a type of hydrogen commonly seen in water, than comets in our solar system, not just 10 times.

This further indicated that a high abundance of heavy water can occur, in line with our understanding of astrochemistry in very harsh conditions.

At present, NASA discarded the possibility of delay. The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence Institute (Seti) clarified that it had found “no evidence of extraterrestrial technology on the comet.”

Astronomer Peter Veres explored in identifying the comet at the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center, called the new findings electrifying.

He told AFP: “The comet is now leaving the solar system and will never return so future observations will become increasingly different.”

Researchers seek to study more about this comet, despite some speculation by others that it was an alien spacecraft. They expect to spot many more interstellar objects in the coming years.

In addition, astronomers maintain this is the beginning of an exciting new field that will yield even more intriguing discoveries about our galaxy.