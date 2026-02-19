King Charles’ brother Andrew arrested in historic move on his 66th birthday

King Charles’ brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on his 66th birthday.

According to Daily Telegraph, police officers were seen at the former Duke of York’s home at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

Report said that six unmarked vehicles and about eight officers in plain clothes were seen arriving on the property on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed they were reviewing claims that the “disgraced” ex-royal may have shared confidential government papers with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, per Deadline.

In their official statement, Police said that a “man in his sixties from Norfolk” had been arrested “on suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

They added that they are “carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time.”

While the name of the man arrested has not been officially revealed, reports claim it is none other than former senior working royal Andrew.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” Thames Valley Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

The arrest finally happened after years of scrutiny over Andrew's ties with Epstein, a scandal which is dubbed one of the biggest crises to ever hit the British Royal Family. However, Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

More recently, Andrew was stripped of his royal honours and titles, including Prince, after Epstein files were released by the US Department of Justice.

Adding to it, King Charles also ordered him and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to vacate the Royal Lodge, property they shared for over 20 years.