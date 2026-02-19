Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shut the door on Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly made some monumental cuts to their friend list and it includes family too it seems, especially the likes of Princess Eugenie.

For those unversed with the issues at play associated with the younger of the ex-Yorks, who have now lost their namesake, it can all be traced to their father’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and time as a Trade Envoy to the UK.

Accusations are also surrounding him and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson—all because of their bond with the financier and child sex offender.

However, by contrast the friendship between the Sussexes and their sisters have always been “one of the most natural connections” according to the author of Finding Freedom. But it all seems to have been swept under the rug.

According to a source, “Harry and Meghan are horrified at what’s happening to Beatrice and Eugenie, but are staying well away from it.”

They also told Woman’s Day, “They have their own problems to focus on and the situation with the Yorks is so ugly they simply have no choice but to cut ties.”