Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor vs late Virginia Giuffre: Her lawyer addresses ex-Duke

There is a lot going on pertaining to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, not just in regards to his late victim Virginia Giuffre but in terms of corruption allegations. s well as revelations about his intimate life, and friendship with Jeffrey Epstein a man convicted on child sex abuse charges before his death.

His late client’s lawyer has even decided to come forward now that more insights are dropping by the day, some of which even leading to ongoing Met Police investigations.

The 84-year-old spoke about it all on Piers Morgan Uncensored and discussed of the “obligation” the ex-Duke had when it came to speaking out about a ‘paedophile financier’ such as Epstein.

His lawyer said, “he’s got an obligation to tell what he knows. Now, I also think that if he’s afraid of being arrested in the United States, we ought to give him safe passage to come to the United States to testify, because we don’t want there to be any excuse for him not coming and telling what he knows.”

“But he knows a lot,” he also warned. “How much I don’t know myself because they gave up in the litigation we had against them just before his deposition was supposed to be taken.”

Before concluding he added, “I don’t think anybody knows how much he knows, but we know he knows a lot from his contact, and whatever he knows, even if it was a little bit, he has an obligation to share that.”