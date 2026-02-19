Andrew to face ‘brutality’ as Epstein problems becomes ‘unmanageable’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has brought a royals to a tipping point.

The ex Prince, who has now been exiled from the Royal Lodge, has created an unsolvable puzzle for King Charles after constant occurrence in Epstein Files.

Will Hutton writes for The Observer: “Up until the recent round of disclosures, the family had kept ahead of the scandal; stripping Andrew of his title and insisting he move out of the grace and favour Royal Lodge in the grounds of Windsor Great Park, complete with his collection of 72 teddy bears.”

“The expert then went onto add that Andrew has brought Royals to an ‘unmanageable tipping point,” he added.

The expert noted: “His relationship with Epstein was much more extensive and went on far longer than he acknowledged, and in which misogynistic male joshing over sex – ‘play some more soon’ or Epstein promising him dinner with a beautiful Russian 26-year-old who was ‘trustworthy’ – was integral. Andrew knows much more than he has let on.”

He added: “Charles has to be brutal. He has to urge an inquiry and insist Andrew testifies.”

“This must be investigated as potential misconduct in public office, for which the penalty involves a lengthy prison sentence,” noted expert.