King Charles’ pal comes forward with the monarch’s verdict on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

There are a number of rumors circulating against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor but finally, the raw thoughts that King Charles has behind the scenes, towards his brother, have been brought to the surface.

The friend of the monarch is royal biographer Jonathan Dimbleby and he revealed everything in an interview with BBC Newsnight.

In it he revealed ts hat secretly King Charle“very much likes” for his brother to testify he “strongly believes”.

And in terms of the allegations surfacing. Not just about Jeffrey Epstein but also about his rumored corruption during time as a UK trade envoy he said, “it would be astonishing if he wasn’t concerned” or “appalled by the allegations.”

“And, of course, affected as his role as monarch because the headlines are all about this. No institution wants that,” he also said.

“[Charles] emotions… he is very good at withstanding pressure. I think he will be feeling the pain of this.”

However that is not to say the King has forgotten the connection they share because at the end of the day “he is a brother. Now, they may not be that close, but he is nonetheless a brother.”

Hence before signing off he added, “I suspect now that [Andrew] has been banished to an open prison somewhere on the Sandringham Estate, [Charles] will be sensing to give duty of care. This man [Andrew] is a broken, finished man at best.”