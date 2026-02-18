King Charles reign under threat amid growing calls for his abdication

The royal expert warned it’s a position that will“only further weaken King Charles and damage the monarchy”

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles reign is indeed under threat as the calls for his abdication are growing amid his disgraced brother Andrew scandal.

The Woman’s Day has reported that the warning came from royal expert Andrew Lownie amid latest revelations in Andrew’s ties with Epstein.

The royal expert shared his views in the new episode of The Lownie Report, saying “I think that there have been calls on radio programmes now for him to use the excuse of his illness to step aside and to give William a chance to clean up the mess since he doesn’t seem to be doing it.”

Andrew Lownie continued, “My own feeling is that his reign will be defined by how he deals with Epstein. If he is prepared to clean out the stables and give a clean slate to William. Really bite the bullet and be honest about what was known.”

The royal insiders told the author, however, the Palace is “still intent on trying to contain the scandal”.

Andrew Lownie further warned it’s a position that will “only further weaken the King and damage the monarchy”.

Moreover, the royal historian said the monarch finds himself in a “difficult position.”

King Charles is losing ‘trust and respect’, and is seen as ‘weak and protecting’ his disgraced brother Andrew, the expert said and added, “And I think he does need to be much more ruthless in how he deals with this problem, because otherwise it will lead to not the end of the monarchy, but certainly a diminishment in its popularity.”