Prince Harry scared of losing Royal titles amid Meghan Markle’s diva demands

Prince Harry is reportedly afraid that King Charles would take a huge action against him and Meghan Markle if she does not stop making diva demands ahead of their possible trip to UK.

According to Heat Magazine, the Duke of Sussex fears that Meghan’s diva-style requests ahead of the one-year countdown event for the Birmingham 2027 Invictus Games could damage his efforts to repair relations with Charles and the rest of the royal family.

They said Harry is said to be keen to avoid further conflict as he focuses on rebuilding ties, while also protecting the Sussex's status and long-term royal future.

As per the publication, Markle has drawn up a list of high-level requirements ahead of a potential UK visit, including requests for private chefs, a yoga instructor and a full-time glam team for public appearances.

Meghan wants that “Kate’s glam team must also be available, including hairstylist Amanda Cook Tucker and make-up artist Arabella Preston," the source added.

Speaking of Harry's reaction, the source said he is "not happy at all. He’s warned Meghan that pushing these demands could completely destroy any chance of repairing relations with his family,” they said of Harry’s reaction on Meghan’s antics.

But the former Suits star is “is adamant that she wants to fly in celebrity stylist Law Roach for public appearances,” the source added.

They further said that Harry believes Meghan’s demands “would only confirm the worst assumptions about them, so he’s begged Meghan to rein it in or not come at all.”

“He’s told Meghan their royal titles are not guaranteed forever and that making huge demands could put them at further risk of being stripped, which naturally could have serious consequences for their future.”