Elon Musk unveils Grok 4.2 public beta with rapid learning AI model
The Grok 4.2 release is now available for selection in the menu
Elon Musk officially announced on Tuesday that the beta version of Grok 4.2 is now available. The release is now part of a broader effort to advance xAI’s flagship chatbot. Unlike prior versions, Grok 4.20 features a “rapid learning” architecture, meaning the model will see continuous improvements now that it is open for public use.
The world’s richest man announced on X that users must specifically select Grok 4.2 to activate the new features. Musk also urged the public to provide feedback to help refine the model. xAI officially launched Grok 4.20 (Beta) in mid-February 2026, marking the significant milestone in the series to date.
Elon Musk has publicly confirmed the existence of Grok 4.20 on X multiple times stating that this version is “starting to correctly answer open-ended engineering questions” and performs remarkably better than 4.1.”
Grok 4.20 represents a major step in AI’s evolution moving from solo to a collaborative team. Musk’s statements underscore the advancements expected in this new version, although specific details about the internal improvements were not fully disclosed.
Grok integrates the conclusions drawn from all four agents into a final answer, ensuring the response is accurate, deep, and highly readable.
