Prince William delivers powerful message to youngsters

Prince William addresses young men over mental health challenges

In the UK, suicide took many young men's lives. Prince William, the future monarch, who in the past has battled his demons, took a step forward to save them.



He appeared on BBC Radio 1's Life Hacks for a special episode. The Princes of Wales specifically chose the platform due to its strong youth listenership.

As he is next in line for the throne, William has been promoted as a leader of youth; within them, his appeal stands clear.

So, it's only expected that the future monarch addresses their mental health challenges by first giving his example.

"I take a long time trying to understand my emotions and why I feel like I do, and I feel like that's a really important process to do every now and again, to check in with yourself and work out why you're feeling like you do."

He continues, "Sometimes there's an obvious explanation, sometimes there isn't. I think that idea that mental health crisis is temporary - you can have a strong mental health crisis moment but it will pass."

William underscores the urgency to understand the emotions the next generation is having, which are both volatile and sometimes disruptive.

"For the next generation, understanding emotions is ok. You're going to have uncomfortable emotions and really great emotions, there's a huge spectrum in between."

The father of three also highlights the disconnect between the older and younger generation in airing their emotions.

"My understanding, learning about mental health through my journey, has been about understanding why the previous generations didn't talk about it."

"They kept to themselves and handed that mantle onto the next generation, not deliberately, but that's all they knew," he says, referring to those who lived through World Wars.

But the 43-year-old says the new generation should not follow the example of the past ones.

"You have to talk about your emotions, you can't just bottle them up and pretend they don't exist because that's when it all goes wrong."

William's efforts translate into the National Suicide Prevention Network, as his royal foundation contributed £1 million.