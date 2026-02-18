Meghan Markle forges her own path while keeping clear of royal family ties to Epstein

Meghan Markle is trying to carve out her own path as she keeps a careful distance from the royal family’s lingering links to controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein.

A PR expert claimed that her recent appearances and independent projects highlight a shift towards strengthening her personal brand.

Speaking with The Mirror, PR expert and talent agent Dermot McNamara said that the Duchess of Sussex is creating her professional identity away from royal drama tied to figures such as Andrew.

While Prince Harry has kept a relatively low public profile in recent months, Meghan is said to be focusing on securing long-term stability and protecting her family’s future.

“Meghan was once seen as a gorgeous, glamorous Hollywood star, and she reminded people of that at the Gala,” the expert said.

He added, “Yes, she became more famous when she married Harry, but she was her own entity before he came along and she is used to going out and working the hustle in a way that Harry hasn’t had to do.”

“There’s no doubt she’s stronger alone at the moment because the levels of toxicity around the Epstein scandal can’t be overstated. It goes against everything she’s trying to build, so she won’t want to be associated with it in any way.

“There’s probably an element of her protecting Harry emotionally, mixed with her protecting herself and her brand.”

McNAmara further stated, ”With all the royal family drama going on, Harry’s probably feeling quite anxious and worried about being besieged by people asking him to speak about what’s happening, and Andrew.

“But Meghan is a realist and knows they’ve left the royal family and it’s on her and Harry to keep the money coming in. They have bills to pay and children to raise, so the pressure is on to make her brand work.”