Kate Middleton’s surprising first choice for Prince George's name revealed in new book

Kate Middleton reportedly wanted to set a different moniker for her first child, Prince George.

Being the future to the throne, Prince George's name holds a special place and deciding on one was a task for his parents, Prince William and Kate, after he was born in 2013.

The Prince and Princess of Wales "spent hours" searching for the name for their firstborn as Russell Myers writes in his new book, William and Catherine, The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story.

An excerpt of the book suggests that Kate's eyes were set for Alexander or Alexandra, while William also wanted to include a nod to his late mother Princess Diana, if they had a girl.

"Catherine had her heart set on Alexander for a boy or Alexandra (also Queen Elizabeth's middle name) for a girl," the royal correspondent wrote.

He continued, "William had privately voiced his preference for having a girl, and was keen to incorporate a tribute to his late mother, most likely in the form of a middle name."

"The couple had been given a book of baby names by a close friend, which they spent hours thumbing through — they often ended up in fits of laughter after one or the other had presented a more left-field suggestion."

Meyers wrote about Prince William's excitement, noting that every time he had a conversation with the press, he would suggest new names for his baby.

William would say, "What do you think about Rodney for a boy, or maybe Graham?" and take a moment to pause before breaking into laughter.

They eventually named their eldest George Alexander Louis.

William and Kate are also parents to daughter Princes Beatrice and son Prince Louis..