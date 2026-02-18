Princess Beatrice, Eugenie had ‘sympathy’ for Epstein behind closed doors
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are called out for supporting Jeffrey Epstein
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have harboured sympathy for Jeffrey Epstein in the past, it is revealed.
The York sisters, who have disassociated themselves from father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, do not deserve sympathy over their past behaviours.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams writes for Daily Mail: “The fact that Beatrice, when 20 and Eugenie, aged 19, visited Epstein in Florida just after his release from prison with their rapacious mother, is alarming. They must have known who they were visiting and how inappropriate this was. He was under house arrest.”
“One of the most bizarre aspects of the Files is the way Sarah Ferguson seems to regard Epstein as part of her extended family. In 2010, she even told Epstein of Eugenie's “s*******' weekend,’” he noted.
“There is obvious sympathy for the predicament of the sisters; mention in the files does not denote wrongdoing,” claims Eden.
