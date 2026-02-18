Prince William to shun Princess Beatrice, Eugenie when he makes King?
Prince William wants to make tough choices when it comes to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Prince William is set to make tough decisions for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie , it is reported.
The Prince of Wales, who is set to become the next King, will not spare his cousins over association to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: “It may fall to William to make a decision on the future of Beatrice and Eugenie. Neither are reportedly particularly close to him or to Catherine.”
He added: “The King reportedly regards their work-life balance, where they both do some charitable work alongside their careers and families, but are not working royals, as admirable.”
“William, it is reported, may well take a hard line when he becomes king. It depends on how affected the royal family is by what happens subsequently,” continued the expert.
“There is currently the strong possibility of the cases which the police are assessing going forward and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being arrested and very possibly put on trial,” he said.
“If this happens, it may be impossible for the Royal Family to move forward with any members of the York family attached to it.
'William and Catherine do not appear to have close ties with the sisters and would probably not miss them,’” he added.
