Meghan Markle backed community kitchen shuts down mysteriously

Meghan Markle’s community kitchen has stopped due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Duchess of Sussex took an entry into her royal duties by supporting Hub Community Kitchen in London. After her departure from the UK, however, the charitable organisation has stopped existing.

Royal expert Richard Eden tells Daily Mail: “It was the charitable cause that defined Meghan Markle's entry into life as a working royal.”

“But now the Hubb Community Kitchen – a volunteer group created after the ­Grenfell disaster and backed by the duchess – has quietly closed its doors,” she added.

“But after Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US, it seems that her involvement with the charity has waned.

The expert noted: “The last time the duchess reached out to Hubb Kitchen was in June 2022, to mark the fifth anniversary of the fire.

“Since then, it seems the stoves have gone cold on the initiative that symbolised Meghan's grassroots approach to royal duties.

Eden added that A spokesman for the Hubb Kitchen told the Daily Mail: 'I can't talk about the Duchess of Sussex, but the Hubb community kitchen has stopped.'