Andrew in cops' crosshairs over new criminal probe into Epstein Lolita flights

Andrew probed for sex trafficking allegations over links with Jeffrey Epstein

After facing a criminal probe over allegedly sharing confidential reports as the UK's trade envoy to Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is again in police crosshairs; this time over sex trafficking allegations.



Essex Police is assessing the flight and email details of the infamous Lolita's Express – the sex offender's private jet – used to fly women in different parts of the UK.

In a statement, the department says, “We are assessing the information that has emerged in relation to private flights into and out of Stansted Airport following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files.”

According to The Sun, nearly 90 flights arrived at Stansted Airport’s private terminal, with 15 of them taking place after he was jailed in 2008 for soliciting underage sex.

In addition, Surrey Police is also looking into the child abuse claim against Andrew made in Epstein files, as the department is seeking to get access to unredacted files.

“Following a review of our systems using the limited information available to us, we can find no evidence of these allegations being reported to Surrey Police," the spokesperson shares.

“We are therefore engaging with relevant agencies to obtain access to the un-redacted information.”

It is worth noting that police on different cases are assessing the evidence against Andrew, not pressing charges on him.