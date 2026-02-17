Pedro Pascal spotted with Luke Evans' ex-boyfriend Rafael Olarra

Pedro Pascal was recently spotted hanging out with Luke Evans' former boyfriend Rafael Olarra, an Argentine creative, in New York City.

While the status of their relationship is unknown, Pedro Pascal is famously private about his love life.

Rafael Olarra with Luke Evans

He was romantically linked to Maria Dizzia in 1990s, Game Of Thrones actress Lena Headey in 2014, Robin Tunney in 2015 and Jennifer Aniston in 2025, but none of these relationships were confirmed by the actor.

Rafael Olarra, on the other hand, started dating Luke Evans in 2019 and went public on Instagram in February 2020. The couple split was confirmed in January 2021.



