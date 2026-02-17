Prince William, Kate Middleton release their actual thoughts on Harry, Meghan’s UK exit via official biographer

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official biographer finally lifts the lid off of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK exit, with everything from the Wales’ reaction to the after effects shared in a neat book set to release on March 10th, 2026 titled William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story.

An excerpt from the book yet to be released (obtained by People magazine) has also come out and reveals that the Waleses “had less interest than her husband in trying to persuade Harry to stay in his current role.”

In his view part of the incentive to move was not just Meghan’s mental health struggles as previously mentioned but also the Duke’s relationship with his brother because of the “heir and spare” dynamic.

However, where Prince William is concerned the emotions were not echoed because he felt “intensely saddened at his brother's decision to quit.”

“Fond memories of their childhood, from helping each other through the tragedy of their mother's death, to growing up in the public eye, were now tarnished by the division at the heart of the family,” the heir is said to have felt at the time of his brothers’ move to Canada.