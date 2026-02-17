Kate Middleton knew Prince Harry never wanted to be ‘bit part player’

Kate Middleton was less interested convincing Prince Harry to not quit as a senior Royal.

The Princess of Wales was not as adamant as her husband, Prince William, to have Harry back as he decided to move to America.

Royal author Russell Myers writes in his new book: “Catherine had less interest than her husband in trying to persuade Harry to stay in his current role.”

Myers explained: “She believed William and Harry’s fundamental differences as the ‘heir and the spare’ had created the inevitability of Harry wanting more from his role than being a bit-part player.”

“William was intensely saddened at his brother’s decision to quit.”

“He and Harry had been drifting apart for years, but now he knew deep down that there would be no turning back,” Myers wrote.

“Fond memories of their childhood, from helping each other through the tragedy of their mother’s death, to growing up in the public eye, were now tarnished by the division at the heart of the family,” he noted.