Sarah Ferguson’s location unclear as she quietly steps away from public life

Sarah Ferguson has kept a low public profile after she and her ex-husband Andrew were stripped of their royal titles and were ordered to vacate the Royal Lodge due to their past ties with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Recently, Fergie and Andrew were ordered to leave the 30-room mansion in dark of night before due date as new documents linked to Epstein came to light.

Now, there is a growing uncertainty about her whereabouts ever since she left the royal mansion with some reports claiming she is in UAE.

However, royal expert Robert Jobson has also cast doubt on reports about her being based in the UAE or Europe.

He suggested that the claims may not be accurate with an insider telling Daily Mail that the former Duchess of York told friends she wants to return to work.

The source said Fergie told her pals, "I need to get back to work. I need money.”

Speaking on reports that Fergie wants to make a comeback, royal expert Jennie Bond said, “If it is true that she still thinks she can make some sort of comeback, she is more deluded than I thought possible.”

“Ms Ferguson has made some spectacular comebacks before, and has even managed to get herself back into the family fold for royal social gatherings, such as Christmas at Sandringham.

“But to think she could come back from this latest disgrace – with her emails calling Epstein a legend and a supreme friend, even …perhaps jokingly…asking him to marry her, suggests she is away with the fairies.”