Who revealed Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis?

A royal expert has revealed how Kate Middleton and Prince William told their children about the cancer diagnosis of the Princess of Wales in 2024.

According to a report by the New Idea, royal expert Russell Myers revealed in an excerpt of his new book, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, how the royal couple broke the news at home.

The excerpt was published in the Mirror.

As per the claims Kate and Prince William told their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, about her diagnosis.

“They both very calmly told the children what was going on and how long Catherine would need to be away for, but explained other than that everything would continue as normal and when she came home, she would need to rest up for a bit,” Russell Myers revealed.

The royal expert went on saying that Kate kept in touch with her family over video calls while she was in hospital.

Prince William stayed the steadfast support for both his wife Kate and their children during the difficult time.

Russell Myers said, “But away from the children, [William] was of course incredibly pensive.

“His father’s illness brought into focus just how quickly his life, and that of his family, as well as the whole landscape of the institution, could change very quickly.”