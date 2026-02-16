King Charles’ lack luster punishment for Andrew gets called out: ‘You’ll end the monarchy this isn’t enough’

King Charles is facing down the barrel of a gun that risks imploding everything he’s spent his life waiting for, and finally has gotten the chance to do.

A warning about the impending shift has been shared by senior U.S. government officials like Ro Khanna who just spoke to In a Sky News to say “the end of the monarchy” may be near.

In his view, “I think this is the most vulnerable the British monarchy has ever been. They ought to ask the King and Queen questions and maybe this will be the end of the monarchy.”

because where Andrew is concerned, “if they don't have answers, if they're implicated in the Epstein class, it's not a good look for the British monarchy.” It is due to this very reason that the King ‘has’ to answer what he knew himself, and what he knew about Andrew, because just stripping Andrew of a title is “not enough.”

All in all he feels “Andrew needs to come before our committee and start answering questions. I don't think the appropriate punishment is you no longer get to be a prince. There's got to be more than that.”

The conversation surrounding Andrew has even moved towards the late Queen Elizabeth, because it was during her reign that the initial allegations against her son came to light.

However, rumor has it, she was a big influence in having it swept under the rug, which is why royal biographer and former Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown believes, “the fact is that she has quite a lot to answer for with Andrew, is the truth.”

“Because The Queen enabled Andrew in a really terrible way. He was her favorite. She protected him and mommy was his only client, essentially. She was the one who protected him so, unfortunately, it made him worse.”