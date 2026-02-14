Meghan Markle issued strong warning about 'serious danger'

“These risks can run from terrorism to kidnapping and stalkers"

Meghan Markle has been issued a strong warning as the Duchess is planning to visit the Britain amid security concerns.

The warning has come from a former royal security adviser as the Home Office has agreed to conduct a fresh assessment of Harry's security needs.

The development, sources close to Meghan and Harry, have told the OK! has left the Duke optimistic that armed police protection will be restored.

Amid this, the former royal security adviser has said, "If Meghan were to come back to the U.K., every aspect of the visit would have to be planned with extreme care. While she may not face the same level of physical threat, she is far more exposed to public hostility and criticism than Harry, who still manages to draw warmth and goodwill from many people.

“That imbalance means the risks she faces are different, but in some ways more intense, because the backlash would be loud, visible and relentless."

The former security official further said, "Putting someone behind a visible wall of armed security can send a dangerous signal in itself.”

The former adviser added it effectively broadcasts that the person is regarded as especially “valuable or vulnerable", and that kind of attention can actually heighten interest from the wrong people, increasing the risk rather than diminishing it.

“These risks can run from terrorism to kidnapping and stalkers – exposing targets to the serious danger they could be held for ransom or murdered," the former royal security adviser went on warning.