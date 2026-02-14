Andrew threat looms over King Charles, Prince William’s bond

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could drive a wedge between Prince William and King Charles as they both clash over treatment of the former Duke of York.

According to The Mirror, the monarch and the Prince of Wales are at odds over how to handle the fallout from Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

An insider has revealed that William demanded his disgraced uncle be removed from public life immediately after Andrew’s disastrous BBC Newsnight interview.

He warned that his presence was “a stain on all the family,” however, late Queen Elizabeth II and Charles were initially inclined to protect Andrew.

According to the new biography William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, William viewed his uncle’s behaviour as irreparably damaging to the monarchy.

Even now he does not want Andrew anywhere close to him or his family. “Once you understand the fact that everything that happens in the here and now, affects everything in the future, William’s future, it is very easy to put yourself in his shoes,” said the source.

“He never much liked his uncle and wanted him out of the picture immediately before the rot further set in,” they added.

“William’s view was that he [Andrew] got himself into the whole mess, so he should be left to his own devices to sort it out away from the family.”

"His view was crystal clear, Andrew shouldn’t be anywhere near the family under any circumstances, not by association, not at family functions, anywhere.

“Every single time there was a new revelation, which no one knew when it was coming or what the next one would be, it was a stain on all of the family.”