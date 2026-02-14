Meghan Markle shifts focus from brand to new career move

Meghan Markle seemingly shifts focus from her own brand and business as she helps bring business to Oprah Winfrey.

According to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex is encouraging Brooklyn Beckham for a high-profile interview and has told him Winfrey would be the perfect choice.

They said Meghan sees Winfrey as a trusted platform for sensitive conversations as she highlights her skill in handling stories with empathy and credibility.

"Meghan speaks about Oprah with enormous respect and genuine affection,” they said. “She's told Brooklyn that, in her experience, Oprah creates an environment where people feel protected rather than exposed.”

The insider continued, "She describes her as someone who listens deeply, who prepares thoroughly, and who doesn't approach these conversations with an agenda to sensationalize them.

"She's reassured him that Oprah isn't interested in ambushing anyone - she's interested in context and humanity. Meghan believes that if Brooklyn is going to open up, it should be with someone she considers both credible and compassionate."

"In Meghan's view, Oprah has the stature and the skill to help recalibrate public perception.

“After weeks of criticism and harsh commentary, she thinks a thoughtful, empathetic interview could shift the tone - not by attacking anyone, but by allowing Brooklyn to explain himself fully.

"She genuinely feels Oprah would do everything she could to make sure he's heard fairly and that the conversation feels balanced rather than adversarial."